BlockAPT Quantum
Quantum-secure VPN solution protecting data-in-motion and data-at-rest
BlockAPT Quantum Description
BlockAPT Quantum is a quantum-secure VPN solution developed in partnership with QDEx labs, utilizing the SeQure Railway technology powered by FIPS 140-3 certified MTE (MicroToken Exchange) technology. The product provides protection for data-in-motion and data-at-rest with low latency performance. The solution implements a Quantum Secure VPN (QSVPN) that is designed to be lightweight and deploy rapidly with minimal network disruption. It is compatible with current endpoint and infrastructure technologies including Windows, Linux, Android, and Apple platforms. Deployment options include on-premise, private cloud, or public cloud environments. BlockAPT Quantum incorporates defense-in-depth and zero trust network access principles to secure data both in transit and at rest. The platform is engineered to handle high-volume traffic while maintaining security integrity and providing real-time analytics. It supports compliance with industry regulations including GDPR, PCI-DSS, and NIS. The solution protects data and communications across multiple application types including endpoints, transactions, websites, IoT devices, messaging platforms, mobile systems, and VPNs. It provides a command and control interface with unified visibility across protected assets. The product is offered in tiered subscription packages (Small, Medium, Large) that include device licenses, Quantum Agents, integration support, and standard support during business hours.
