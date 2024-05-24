TYCHON Quantum Readiness Automated Cryptography Discovery & Inventory (ACDI) Description

TYCHON Quantum Readiness is an Automated Cryptography Discovery and Inventory (ACDI) tool designed to help organizations comply with the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (H.R. 7535) and National Security Memorandum 10 (NSM-10). The tool addresses requirements for government agencies to maintain inventories of information technology vulnerable to quantum computing threats. The solution automatically discovers cryptographic implementations across applications and network connections within an organization's infrastructure. It identifies quantum-vulnerable algorithms and key lengths, enabling organizations to assess which systems require migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). The tool generates OMB-compliant cryptography inventories and provides risk assessment capabilities to prioritize vulnerable systems. It analyzes certificate origins, lifecycle status, and ages to identify high-risk assets. Organizations can identify soft certificates and certificates originating from foreign countries. The platform includes continuous monitoring capabilities for endpoint cryptographic status and provides dashboards for prioritization. It supports customizable policy management and enforcement to address vulnerable assets. The tool offers response actions for remediation activities such as disabling weak ciphers. TYCHON Quantum Readiness aligns with NIST and OMB reporting mandates and risk assessment standards, providing both federal government and commercial organizations with capabilities to prepare for the post-quantum cryptography transition.