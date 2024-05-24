Bishop Fox Cosmos Logo

Bishop Fox Cosmos

Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Bishop Fox Cosmos Description

Bishop Fox Cosmos is a managed service platform that provides continuous threat exposure management for external attack surfaces. The platform combines automated discovery, monitoring, and expert-driven penetration testing to identify and validate security exposures. The service discovers and maps the complete external attack surface, including assets that may be overlooked by traditional scanning technologies. It maintains continuous visibility of the perimeter using public information and proprietary intelligence gathering, with expert validation to ensure accurate asset ownership identification. Cosmos focuses on identifying opportunistic threats rather than generating comprehensive vulnerability lists. It uses automated exposure reconnaissance to detect anomalies, abnormalities, and attack surface changes. A specialized team monitors emerging threats and deploys analyzers to identify at-risk assets before exploitation occurs. The platform performs continuous penetration testing to validate exploitability of identified exposures, filtering false positives and confirming true negatives. Testing emulates real-world attack scenarios and uses actual attacker methods and tools. Post-exploitation analysis can be conducted to assess the business impact of verified vulnerabilities. The service includes three main offerings: Cosmos Attack Surface Management for comprehensive external visibility, Cosmos Application Penetration Testing for authenticated assessments of critical applications, and Cosmos External Penetration Testing which includes annual penetration tests for compliance requirements.

Bishop Fox Cosmos is Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Exposure Management, Attack Surface Mapping, Penetration Testing.

