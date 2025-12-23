audius SmartWorkline Description

audius SmartWorkline is a digital workplace platform designed to connect people, tools, and processes in a secure manner. The platform aims to increase productivity and reduce complexity for organizations by providing a modern workplace environment. The solution integrates various business functions including data protection management, process digitalization, and IT service delivery. It supports organizations in managing their data protection organization with transparency features and compliance capabilities. The platform is developed by audius, a German IT services and software company with over 30 years of experience serving mid-sized companies, international corporations, and public sector clients. The company operates across 10 countries with approximately 900 employees. audius SmartWorkline is positioned as part of a broader portfolio that includes IT consulting services, business process digitalization, and various software solutions. The platform supports organizations in their digital transformation initiatives by providing centralized management capabilities and workflow automation. The solution addresses requirements for modern workplace environments including secure connectivity, process integration, and organizational efficiency improvements.