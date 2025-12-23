Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Description

Trend Micro Trend Vision One Email and Collaboration Security is an email security platform that provides protection against phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC), ransomware, and fraud attacks. The platform uses AI-driven techniques including writing style analysis, anomaly detection, and machine learning algorithms such as SVM, Text CNN, and LLM to identify threats. The solution analyzes sender behavior, detects suspicious language patterns, and clusters similar messages to distinguish legitimate emails from malicious ones. It employs computer vision and Visual AI to scan web content, forms, and images for phishing detection. The platform uses token-based N-gram TFIDF linear ranking models for content analysis and boosting ensemble techniques for classification accuracy. The platform provides real-time visibility into employee risk levels and user behavior monitoring. It includes sandbox malware analysis for detecting zero-day threats and advanced phishing techniques. The solution offers data loss prevention capabilities and includes over 200 customizable compliance templates. Deployment options support cloud-hosted and on-premises email solutions. The platform centralizes visibility and management across email and collaboration environments to streamline security operations. It provides automated monitoring and response capabilities with integration into broader attack surface analysis including endpoint, network, cloud, and third-party intelligence sources.