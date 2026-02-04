Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

Arpio: Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration. built by Arpio. Core capabilities include Application-aware dependency mapping across cloud services and resources, Automated infrastructure replication to a clean recovery environment, Push-button failover for outages and ransomware recovery..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.