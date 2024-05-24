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AegisAI Agentic Email Security

by AegisAI

AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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AegisAI Agentic Email Security Description

AegisAI is an email security platform that uses AI agents to detect and block email-based threats. The platform analyzes email context and language to identify spear phishing, business email compromise (BEC), advanced phishing, and malware attacks. The solution integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 through API deployment without requiring MX record changes. It can operate in monitoring mode to evaluate threats without disrupting email flow. The platform provides automated triaging that reduces false positives while identifying threats. Each alert includes agent summaries, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and actionable recommendations delivered through a dashboard. AegisAI blocks spam from pre-warmed accounts and automatically triages promotional content. The system scans QR codes and neutralizes malicious attachments before they reach inboxes. The platform includes executive reporting capabilities for building security posture reports. It provides explainability for every decision made by the AI agents. The solution is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and uses a proprietary architecture that keeps data within AegisAI without sharing with external AI labs. The platform follows data minimization principles by retaining only essential data.

AegisAI Agentic Email Security FAQ

Common questions about AegisAI Agentic Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AegisAI Agentic Email Security is AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware developed by AegisAI. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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