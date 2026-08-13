Centralized cyber incident management platform with standardized severity scoring.
Centralized cyber incident management platform with standardized severity scoring.
Adversarial Incidents is a cyber incident management platform that serves as a centralized system of record for security incidents across an organization. It standardizes incident documentation, severity classification, and response workflows using a unified severity rubric (SEV-1 through SEV-5) and a Cyber Incident Response Procedure (CIRP) framework. Key capabilities: - Unified Incident Register: All incidents — from minor policy violations to regulator-disclosable breaches — are recorded against the same severity standard and documentation structure, replacing fragmented workflows across Slack, Jira, email chains, and war-room calls. - Severity Scoring: A five-tier severity model (SEV-1 Critical through SEV-5 Informational) is applied consistently across incidents. AI is used to apply severity labels and CIRP rubric scoring for consistency. - Context-Based Notifications: Alerts are routed to stakeholders based on incident attributes such as Threat Objective, severity level, and compliance impact. Supports role-based routing to legal, compliance, executives, or external partners. Regulatory triggers (e.g., Data Disclosure Threat Objective) can automatically notify designated roles such as the Data Protection Officer. - Lessons Learned / Risk Linkage: Incident findings can be linked to Risk Register entries (RSKs) to support root-cause analysis, closed-loop remediation, and governance integration. - Real-Time Visibility: Live tracking of incident timelines, root causes, and remediation status. - Ticket Integration: Incidents can be linked to or generate tickets in Jira and ServiceNow. - Escalation and Notification Logic: Escalation paths and notifications are tied directly to incident severity and threat objectives.
Common questions about Adversarial Incidents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Adversarial Incidents is Centralized cyber incident management platform with standardized severity scoring, developed by Adversarial. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Case Management, Alerting, Workflow.
Adversarial Incidents offers the following core capabilities:
Adversarial Incidents integrates natively with CrowdStrike, Jira, ServiceNow. Integration support lets security teams connect Adversarial Incidents to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Adversarial Incidents is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Adversarial Incidents is built for security teams handling Case Management, Alerting, Workflow, RBAC. It supports workflows including unified incident register with standardized severity rubric (sev-1 to sev-5), ai-applied severity scoring and cirp rubric for consistency, context-based notifications with role-based routing to stakeholders. Teams typically adopt Adversarial Incidents when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/adversarial-incidents
Adversarial Incidents is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://adversarial.com/incidents or contact Adversarial directly.
Popular alternatives to Adversarial Incidents include:
Compare all Adversarial Incidents alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/adversarial-incidents
Adversarial Incidents is for security teams and organizations that need Case Management, Alerting, Workflow, RBAC, Security Reporting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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