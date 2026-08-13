Adversarial Incidents Description

Adversarial Incidents is a cyber incident management platform that serves as a centralized system of record for security incidents across an organization. It standardizes incident documentation, severity classification, and response workflows using a unified severity rubric (SEV-1 through SEV-5) and a Cyber Incident Response Procedure (CIRP) framework. Key capabilities: - Unified Incident Register: All incidents — from minor policy violations to regulator-disclosable breaches — are recorded against the same severity standard and documentation structure, replacing fragmented workflows across Slack, Jira, email chains, and war-room calls. - Severity Scoring: A five-tier severity model (SEV-1 Critical through SEV-5 Informational) is applied consistently across incidents. AI is used to apply severity labels and CIRP rubric scoring for consistency. - Context-Based Notifications: Alerts are routed to stakeholders based on incident attributes such as Threat Objective, severity level, and compliance impact. Supports role-based routing to legal, compliance, executives, or external partners. Regulatory triggers (e.g., Data Disclosure Threat Objective) can automatically notify designated roles such as the Data Protection Officer. - Lessons Learned / Risk Linkage: Incident findings can be linked to Risk Register entries (RSKs) to support root-cause analysis, closed-loop remediation, and governance integration. - Real-Time Visibility: Live tracking of incident timelines, root causes, and remediation status. - Ticket Integration: Incidents can be linked to or generate tickets in Jira and ServiceNow. - Escalation and Notification Logic: Escalation paths and notifications are tied directly to incident severity and threat objectives.