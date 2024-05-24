Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment Logo

Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment

by Action1

Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Patch ManagementThird Party SecurityWindows Security
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Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment Description

Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a cloud-based vulnerability assessment tool that provides one-time vulnerability scanning for an unlimited number of endpoints. The tool performs analysis of both operating system and third-party application vulnerabilities once an agent is installed on endpoints. The solution detects vulnerabilities in installed software applications and Windows operating systems across workstations and servers, including remote locations without VPN requirements. It integrates with CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog to identify actively exploited vulnerabilities. The product offers a free initial assessment where agents become inactive after sending vulnerability data to the Action1 platform. For the first 200 endpoints, the platform remains fully functional forever with no feature limitations, including automated patching capabilities. The platform provides real-time visibility into endpoint vulnerabilities without periodic scans and includes a live dashboard for monitoring patch compliance. It supports vulnerability remediation through built-in patching functionality for both OS and third-party applications. Action1 maintains a private software repository with 99% patching coverage for enterprise environments. The solution includes peer-to-peer distribution capabilities to minimize bandwidth usage and supports enterprise integrations through REST API and PowerShell scripting. The platform is certified with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, and GDPR compliance.

Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment FAQ

Common questions about Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities developed by Action1. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management, Third Party Security, Windows Security.

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