Avira Software Updater for Windows Logo

Avira Software Updater for Windows

Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avira Software Updater for Windows Description

Avira Software Updater for Windows is a vulnerability management tool that identifies and updates outdated software and drivers on Windows systems. The tool scans systems for outdated applications and provides updates for over 150 third-party programs, addressing security vulnerabilities that Windows Update does not cover. The software operates by detecting outdated applications and drivers, then facilitating the download and installation of current versions. It addresses security flaws in commonly used programs including video-conferencing applications, productivity software, and system drivers. The tool aims to prevent exploitation of known vulnerabilities such as zero-day exploits. The free version requires manual intervention for updates, while the Pro version offers automatic update capabilities. The software manages both application updates and driver updates to address stability issues and performance optimization. It eliminates the need for users to manually search for updates across multiple applications and removes repetitive installer prompts. The tool focuses on third-party software and drivers that fall outside the scope of Windows Update, targeting the security gap created by unpatched applications. It provides coverage for commonly used programs and includes verification to ensure updates are clean and provide value. The software is designed for Windows operating systems and handles both Windows software and third-party applications.

Avira Software Updater for Windows FAQ

Common questions about Avira Software Updater for Windows including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avira Software Updater for Windows is Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps developed by Avira. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Patch Management, Software Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →