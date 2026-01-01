Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield
End-to-end TPRM platform with advisory, managed services, and cloud tools
Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield
End-to-end TPRM platform with advisory, managed services, and cloud tools
Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield Description
Supplier Shield is a Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) solution that provides organizations with tools and services to manage supplier compliance and risk. The platform combines three service offerings: a cloud-based platform for supplier visibility and monitoring, advisory services for implementing TPRM processes, and managed services where auditors evaluate suppliers on behalf of clients. The cloud platform enables organizations to upload supplier information, send compliance questionnaires, and maintain visibility over third-party relationships. The solution supports compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks including CMMC, ISO 27001, FINMA, GDPR, DORA, NIS2, ESG, SOC2, GPSR, and NIST. Advisory services provide guidance for navigating regulatory requirements and implementing or enhancing TPRM processes. The managed services component offers auditors who integrate with client teams to conduct supplier evaluations at scale. The platform is designed to support the complete TPRM lifecycle from initial due diligence through ongoing monitoring. Organizations can use the system to track supplier relationships, assess compliance status, and make risk-based decisions about their third-party ecosystem. Supplier Shield is developed by Abilene Advisors and is designed in Switzerland. The solution offers a free trial option with no credit card requirement, allowing organizations to test the platform before committing to a paid subscription.
Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield FAQ
Common questions about Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield is End-to-end TPRM platform with advisory, managed services, and cloud tools developed by Supplier Shield. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, GDPR, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership