Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield Description

Supplier Shield is a Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) solution that provides organizations with tools and services to manage supplier compliance and risk. The platform combines three service offerings: a cloud-based platform for supplier visibility and monitoring, advisory services for implementing TPRM processes, and managed services where auditors evaluate suppliers on behalf of clients. The cloud platform enables organizations to upload supplier information, send compliance questionnaires, and maintain visibility over third-party relationships. The solution supports compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks including CMMC, ISO 27001, FINMA, GDPR, DORA, NIS2, ESG, SOC2, GPSR, and NIST. Advisory services provide guidance for navigating regulatory requirements and implementing or enhancing TPRM processes. The managed services component offers auditors who integrate with client teams to conduct supplier evaluations at scale. The platform is designed to support the complete TPRM lifecycle from initial due diligence through ongoing monitoring. Organizations can use the system to track supplier relationships, assess compliance status, and make risk-based decisions about their third-party ecosystem. Supplier Shield is developed by Abilene Advisors and is designed in Switzerland. The solution offers a free trial option with no credit card requirement, allowing organizations to test the platform before committing to a paid subscription.