Work moved into chat years ago, and the security stack mostly stayed behind. Secure collaboration and messaging tools close that gap, protecting the conversations, files, and links flowing through Slack, Microsoft Teams, and other chat platforms, along with the encrypted messaging apps teams turn to when standard channels are not private enough. They sit inside the broader Email & Messaging Security space and exist because attackers now phish, drop malware, and exfiltrate data inside collaboration apps that email gateways never inspect. If your people live in Teams and Slack all day, this category watches those channels for threats, data leakage, and compliance gaps the way you already watch the inbox.

The most comprehensive Secure Collaboration & Messaging directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 14 Secure Collaboration & Messaging tools , 1 free and 13 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.