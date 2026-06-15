Loading...
Work moved into chat years ago, and the security stack mostly stayed behind. Secure collaboration and messaging tools close that gap, protecting the conversations, files, and links flowing through Slack, Microsoft Teams, and other chat platforms, along with the encrypted messaging apps teams turn to when standard channels are not private enough. They sit inside the broader Email & Messaging Security space and exist because attackers now phish, drop malware, and exfiltrate data inside collaboration apps that email gateways never inspect. If your people live in Teams and Slack all day, this category watches those channels for threats, data leakage, and compliance gaps the way you already watch the inbox.
We cover 14 Secure Collaboration & Messaging tools, 1 free and 13 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Instantly de-risk your interactions with your clients and remote team
E2E-encrypted messaging, calls & file collaboration for enterprise/gov.
Encrypted enterprise messaging solution within the SalaX Secure Collaboration suite.
Encrypted voice, video, messaging & file transfer app for Android & iOS.
Swiss-hosted secure email, messaging, and VPN suite for private comms.
Quantum-proof encrypted enterprise messaging, voice, video & AI platform.
Mobile app for encrypted voice calls & messaging with no server data storage.
Encrypted mobile voice & messaging app for enterprise secure comms.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE.
Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10.
Workspace security platform for detecting phishing and impersonation attacks
Secures Microsoft Teams, SharePoint & OneDrive from malware and phishing
Detects malicious content and URLs in Microsoft Teams and Slack messages.
Common questions about Secure Collaboration & Messaging tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
It is the set of tools that protect chat and collaboration platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams, plus encrypted messaging apps, from threats that bypass email security. They scan messages, shared files, and links for phishing, malware, and malicious content, flag risky external sharing, and enforce data-loss and compliance policies inside the channels where sensitive conversations and files actually happen.
Email security inspects messages flowing through SMTP gateways. Collaboration security watches a different surface: real-time chat, channel posts, file shares, and links inside Slack, Teams, and similar apps. Attacks have shifted into these platforms precisely because email tools never see them. Many vendors now cover both, but the detection logic, integration model, and data-handling rules for chat are distinct.
Start with the platforms you run: a product strong on Slack may be thin on Teams or encrypted mobile messaging. Then check how it connects, API-based versus inline, what content it inspects, whether it covers data-loss prevention and compliance retention, and how cleanly it handles external and guest users. Match its strengths to where your actual risk and regulatory exposure sit.
The dedicated tools here are overwhelmingly commercial, since they rely on API access, continuously updated threat intelligence, and real-time scanning infrastructure. Slack and Teams ship native eDiscovery, DLP, and retention controls in their enterprise plans, which can cover basic compliance. Standalone threat detection and cross-platform coverage almost always require a paid third-party product.
Partly. The category includes encrypted enterprise messaging apps for organizations that need confidential voice, text, and file exchange beyond what mainstream chat offers, often in regulated or high-sensitivity settings. It also includes tools that secure the mainstream platforms you already run. Some buyers need one, some need both, depending on whether the goal is private channels or hardened existing ones.