Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection Description

Mimecast Collaboration Threat Protection provides security for Microsoft collaboration tools including Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive. The solution uses AI-powered detection to scan files and URLs for malicious content within these platforms. The product performs automatic inspection of attachments and URLs using machine learning algorithms. It continuously scans files that have been edited within the last 30 days in SharePoint and OneDrive. When dangerous content is detected, the system removes it and blocks suspicious content while alerting both senders and recipients. The solution includes a 14-day lookback capability called Mimecast Threat Scan to identify previously delivered malicious content. It provides detailed threat visibility to help organizations monitor and respond to security incidents within their collaboration environments. The product addresses security gaps in native Microsoft 365 protections by adding an additional layer of defense against malware, phishing, and other threats that can be shared through collaboration tools. It operates as a turnkey solution that integrates with existing Microsoft 365 deployments. Organizations can use this solution to reduce the expanded attack surface created by collaboration tools while maintaining productivity. The platform provides centralized security operations for monitoring threats across email and collaboration channels.