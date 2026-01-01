Abnormal Messaging Security Description

Abnormal Messaging Security is a collaboration app security solution that scans Microsoft Teams and Slack for malicious content. The product uses AI to inspect messages, threads, groups, and chats for suspicious URLs and malicious links across both internal and external communications. The solution provides a unified threat log that combines email and collaboration app threats in a single view, allowing security teams to monitor attacks across multiple communication channels. It scans both internal and external messaging threads to detect insider threats and reduce supply chain attack risks. The product addresses the security gap in collaboration platforms that lack robust built-in URL inspection capabilities. It monitors multi-channel attacks where threat actors move laterally between email and collaboration apps to deliver malicious content. The solution provides visibility into external messages by monitoring chat communications with external members and warning of malicious links. Key capabilities include URL inspection across Microsoft Teams and Slack, threat log visibility that consolidates detections from email and messaging platforms, and external message monitoring to detect risky content from outside parties. The product integrates with existing email security infrastructure to provide comprehensive protection across communication channels.