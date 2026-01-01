Penta Security D.AMO Key Management System (KMS) Description

D.AMO Key Management System (KMS) is an enterprise key management solution that handles the complete lifecycle of encryption keys from generation to destruction and revocation. The system manages keys across multiple database management systems, endpoints, and environments for both enterprise and IoT encryption solutions. The product provides centralized key management through an appliance-based architecture that separates key storage from encrypted data to meet PCI-DSS requirements. It distributes keys through encrypted network channels and implements dual access control to partition access between security administrators and database administrators. The system supports multiple key types including external keys, symmetric and asymmetric keys, and certificates. It handles standard encryption algorithms such as RSA, 3DES, AES, SEED, ARIA, and SHA. Database support includes Oracle, Altibase, MSSQL, DB2, MariaDB, and PostgreSQL, with application development environment support for C and Java. D.AMO KMS consists of three components: the KMS Agent for communication and event processing on application and database servers, the KMS Appliance for key and policy management with administrator authentication, and the KMS Console providing GUI-based management with role-based function division. The system includes PKI-based authentication for security administrators, centralized logging and system monitoring for audit requirements, and policy configuration through an intuitive interface. It supports PKCS#11 and Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) standards, with optional enhancements for HSM (FIPS 140-2, EAL 4+) and Quantum RNG. Network security features include traffic dispersion through channel bonding and sectional encryption protection.