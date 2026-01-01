Thales CipherTrust Manager Logo

Thales CipherTrust Manager

Enterprise key management solution for centralized encryption key lifecycle mgmt

Thales CipherTrust Manager Description

CipherTrust Manager is an enterprise key management solution that serves as the central management point for the CipherTrust Data Security Platform. The product manages encryption keys throughout their lifecycle, including generation, rotation, destruction, import, and export operations. The solution provides role-based access control to keys and policies, with support for existing Active Directory and LDAP credentials. It includes auditing and reporting capabilities, along with REST APIs for developer integration. The product also supports KMIP and NAE-XML APIs. CipherTrust Manager is available in both virtual and physical appliances. It integrates with FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant Thales Luna HSMs or third-party Hardware Security Modules for secure key storage. The appliances can be deployed on-premises in physical or virtualized infrastructures, as well as in public cloud environments. The platform runs as a native virtual machine on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, VMware, and Microsoft HyperV. It includes native support for CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager to manage keys across multiple cloud infrastructures and SaaS applications. The unified management console enables organizations to discover, classify, and protect data using integrated Thales Data Protection connectors across on-premises data stores and multi-cloud deployments. The solution offers self-service licensing, multi-tenancy support, and secrets management capabilities.

Thales CipherTrust Manager is Enterprise key management solution for centralized encryption key lifecycle mgmt developed by Thales. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Encryption.

