XYGATE Aegis Scan

Automated vulnerability scanning for HPE NonStop systems
Automated vulnerability scanning for HPE NonStop systems
XYGATE Aegis Scan Description
XYGATE Aegis Scan is a vulnerability scanning solution designed specifically for HPE NonStop environments. The tool runs natively within the HPE NonStop operating system to identify security vulnerabilities without impacting system performance. The scanner operates through a lightweight agent that integrates directly with NonStop system architecture and data models. It supports both scheduled and on-demand scanning modes to maintain continuous visibility into security risks. Scan results map identified vulnerabilities to CVE identifiers with risk scoring to help prioritize remediation efforts. Reports are generated in multiple formats including XML, CSV, and JSON for integration with existing security workflows and dashboards. The tool provides detailed remediation guidance to support response activities. Documentation supports compliance requirements for frameworks such as PCI DSS, NIST, and ISO 27001. The solution leverages HPE-provided vulnerability data to maintain alignment with current threat information. It is designed to handle complex, distributed NonStop environments and scale with organizational security requirements. The native deployment model ensures compatibility with NonStop workloads without requiring workarounds or performance trade-offs.
XYGATE Aegis Scan FAQ
XYGATE Aegis Scan is Automated vulnerability scanning for HPE NonStop systems developed by XYPRO Technology Corporation. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Compliance, NIST.
