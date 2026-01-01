HarfangLab Vulnerability Assessment
HarfangLab Vulnerability Assessment Description
HarfangLab Vulnerability Assessment is a vulnerability detection and management solution that identifies known vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure using a continuously updated CVE database. The solution operates through a lightweight agent deployed on endpoints that automatically detects vulnerabilities without requiring manual scans, port openings, or additional permissions. The platform compares CVE data from NIST against software and applications deployed in protected environments to identify vulnerabilities requiring remediation. It provides continuous automatic detection with daily reporting and maintains a constantly updated CVE database. The solution offers vulnerability aggregation by endpoint, application, criticality level, or specific CVE, enabling security teams to prioritize remediation based on business priorities. It correlates vulnerability data with deployed agent information for enhanced context. Available in both Cloud and On-Premises versions, the solution can be deployed as a standalone feature through the Scout offering without requiring EDR or EPP components. For air-gapped environments, CVE database updates can be manually loaded from a dedicated secure space. The agent-based architecture transforms each endpoint into a monitoring point for the infrastructure while maintaining minimal performance impact on workstations and servers. The solution provides visibility across the information system to help security teams anticipate threats related to vulnerability exploitation.
