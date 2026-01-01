Trickest Vulnerability Scanning Description

Trickest Vulnerability Scanning is a vulnerability assessment platform that provides customizable scanning capabilities for infrastructure and applications. The platform offers two scanning modes: Wide Scan for continuous infrastructure monitoring and Deep Scan for comprehensive analysis of critical assets. The Wide Scan functionality identifies outdated software affected by CVEs, detects technology-specific misconfigurations and exposures, and discovers sensitive information exposures including configuration files, tokens, credentials, backups, and internal API documentation. The Deep Scan capabilities include active content discovery to map paths, endpoints, parameters, and virtual hosts, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for fuzzing endpoints to identify vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS, and network scanning to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and weak credentials on open ports. The platform provides full transparency and customization of the scanning process, allowing users to monitor and modify every aspect of vulnerability management. It includes a hyperscalable execution engine designed to handle large and complex infrastructures. The solution addresses limitations of standard vulnerability scanners by offering customization capabilities, reducing false positives and negatives, and maintaining performance in large-scale environments.