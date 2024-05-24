Whistic Profile Description

Whistic Profile is a trust center platform that automates security questionnaire responses and vendor risk assessments. The platform uses AI-driven Smart Response to automatically answer customized questionnaires from existing documents, questionnaires, and certifications stored in a Knowledge Base. Responses include document citations, confidence scores, and rationale for validation. The platform provides a centralized Trust Center Exchange where organizations can manage and share security and compliance documentation. Users can control access to their Whistic Profile by publishing to their website, sending direct access links, or publishing to the Whistic Trust Center Exchange and partner ecosystems. The platform includes a Knowledge Base with AI-powered Smart Search for storing and organizing security and compliance documents. The Whistic Assurance Center provides profile viewers with a summary of security, privacy, and compliance controls, potentially eliminating the need for lengthy questionnaires. Whistic Profile includes a library of over 40 industry standard questionnaires and frameworks that are kept up to date. The platform enables sales teams to proactively share approved security and compliance information during the sales process. Organizations can conduct Zero-Touch Assessments by publishing profiles to the Trust Center Exchange, allowing prospects and customers to quickly assess vendor security posture without submitting questionnaire requests.