Whistic AI Copilot Description

Whistic AI Copilot is a third-party risk management platform that automates vendor security assessments and questionnaire processes. The platform uses AI to reduce assessment time from weeks to minutes through automated document analysis and data collection. The system provides AI-powered Smart Search to query vendor security documentation and generates summaries of SOC2 reports based on relevant controls and exceptions. It includes Vendor Insights functionality that provides instant access to existing vendor information without requiring new questionnaire requests. The platform features the Whistic Trust Center Exchange, a network that allows organizations to view security postures of thousands of vendors on demand. Users can access over 40 questionnaires and frameworks for vendor assessments and perform bulk assessments across their vendor ecosystem during industry-wide incidents. The tool includes an Issue Management Suite for tracking, cataloging, remediating, and reporting on issues throughout the assessment process. It enables direct communication between teams and vendors to eliminate email exchanges and provides an intuitive dashboard for creating reports and flagging issues. The platform serves as a centralized system of record for security and compliance information and offers API integrations to synchronize risk management data with existing tools. It provides standard workflows that can be customized to specific organizational needs.