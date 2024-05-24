Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM Description

Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM is a third-party risk management platform that uses digital questionnaires to conduct supplier risk assessments. The platform replaces email and Excel-based workflows with an online system for managing vendor security assessments. The platform includes a questionnaire library with templates based on standard frameworks including CIS, NIS, NIST, and ISO. Users can build custom questionnaires from scratch or modify existing templates. Digital questionnaires support parent-child relationships between questions, quality control requirements for answers, and mandatory evidence uploads before submission. Assessment scores are automatically calculated after questionnaires are completed. A Kanban board provides visibility into the status of ongoing assessments across multiple vendors. The platform includes a supplier portal where vendors receive login access to respond to questionnaires online. An integrated Q&A messaging system enables communication between assessors and suppliers without email. The platform combines questionnaire-based assessments with automated attack surface monitoring and security risk ratings. Continuous scans of vendor attack surfaces provide additional data that can be cross-referenced with questionnaire responses. Results from automated scans can be shared with suppliers through the portal or used internally. The system centralizes automated security scan data, questionnaire responses, and relevant documents such as certificates, audit reports, and penetration test results for all suppliers in one location. The platform supports periodic reassessments with automated notifications before assessment cycles begin.