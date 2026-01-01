Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection Logo

Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection is a security suite designed for Microsoft 365 environments. The platform provides email security through spam and malware filtering, advanced threat protection with sandboxing, URL rewriting, quishing detection, and business email compromise detection. It includes automated email encryption and email signature management capabilities. The solution offers email archiving for compliance requirements and email continuity service for business operations. Data protection features include automated backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 components such as mailboxes, Teams, Planner, OneNote, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint document libraries, with unlimited backup storage across 12 regional data centers. The platform includes 365 Permission Manager for monitoring and controlling data sharing permissions within Microsoft 365 environments, with automated violation remediation. Security awareness training uses AI-based user profiling to deliver automated attack simulations and training content tailored to individual user risk levels. Additional features include DMARC reporting and management for domain fraud protection, AI Recipient Validation, Teams Protection, and an AI Email Security Analyst. The solution supports hybrid deployment mode for pre- and post-delivery protection and provides centralized management through a unified dashboard.

Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection is Comprehensive M365 security suite with email protection, backup, and compliance developed by Hornetsecurity. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Backup.

