Avira Phantom VPN Pro Description

Avira Phantom VPN Pro is a virtual private network service that provides encrypted connections for internet browsing and data transmission. The service operates 1400 servers across 36 countries, allowing users to select virtual locations for routing their traffic. The VPN implements bank-grade encryption to protect data transmitted over unsecured networks such as public WiFi. It masks user IP addresses and assigns virtual locations to prevent tracking by Internet Service Providers, advertisers, and other third parties. The service supports P2P file sharing and downloading with anonymized connections. The product offers unlimited data usage and is designed for streaming content, accessing geo-restricted services, and bypassing network firewalls. Avira, based in Germany, states it does not log user activities or track browsing behavior. The service is available on multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Subscription options include monthly plans at $10/month, annual plans at $78/year, and mobile-specific plans at $5.99/month or $78/year. The company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for annual subscriptions. Note: The service is not available for use within India due to governmental data logging requirements, though subscriptions remain valid when traveling outside India.