Vanta Trust Center Description

Vanta Trust Center is a platform that enables organizations to share security and compliance information with customers and prospects through a branded web portal. The product provides a centralized location where companies can display compliance certifications, security documentation, policies, and controls information. The platform includes an AI-powered chatbot that answers visitor questions based on available Trust Center content. Organizations can automate document access approvals and NDA collection through CRM and contract management integrations. The system supports gated document access with automated vetting and approval workflows. Trust Center offers customization options including branded headers, typography, and custom tags and filters to create tailored views for different audiences. The platform can display real-time evidence of active controls and automatically syncs with policies to ensure current information is shared. Analytics capabilities provide visibility into customer engagement through metrics on downloads, page views, and chatbot questions. The system can connect Trust Center activity to revenue data and includes ROI reporting functionality. Organizations can send notifications to subscribers about security updates. The product integrates with existing GRC programs to display continuous compliance monitoring data. It supports unlimited customer views and user seats, with options for custom domains and advanced branding features in higher-tier plans.