Vanta Trust Center Logo

Vanta Trust Center

Trust Center platform for sharing security docs and compliance info with customers

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Vanta Trust Center Description

Vanta Trust Center is a platform that enables organizations to share security and compliance information with customers and prospects through a branded web portal. The product provides a centralized location where companies can display compliance certifications, security documentation, policies, and controls information. The platform includes an AI-powered chatbot that answers visitor questions based on available Trust Center content. Organizations can automate document access approvals and NDA collection through CRM and contract management integrations. The system supports gated document access with automated vetting and approval workflows. Trust Center offers customization options including branded headers, typography, and custom tags and filters to create tailored views for different audiences. The platform can display real-time evidence of active controls and automatically syncs with policies to ensure current information is shared. Analytics capabilities provide visibility into customer engagement through metrics on downloads, page views, and chatbot questions. The system can connect Trust Center activity to revenue data and includes ROI reporting functionality. Organizations can send notifications to subscribers about security updates. The product integrates with existing GRC programs to display continuous compliance monitoring data. It supports unlimited customer views and user seats, with options for custom domains and advanced branding features in higher-tier plans.

Vanta Trust Center FAQ

Common questions about Vanta Trust Center including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Vanta Trust Center is Trust Center platform for sharing security docs and compliance info with customers developed by Vanta. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Analytics.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →