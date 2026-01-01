Trustifi Email Security Awareness Training
Trustifi Email Security Awareness Training Description
Trustifi Email Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to reduce human error and prevent email-based cyber threats through education and simulation. The platform provides security awareness training content that is updated as new email threats emerge, moving away from static educational materials. The platform incorporates AI-powered attack simulations that mimic real-world email threats including phishing, ransomware, credential theft, and data exfiltration attempts. These simulations are embedded within training cycles to test employee responses and identify users who require additional training materials. The training program includes phishing simulation capabilities that track metrics such as completion rates, post-event survey responses, and the number of users who successfully block versus click on simulated malicious content. Results from simulations can be compiled into resource libraries and shared through newsletters or company webinars. The platform supports compliance requirements including GDPR, Consumer Privacy Laws, and PCI DSS regulations. It provides analytical data collection and vulnerability assessment capabilities based on attack simulation results. Organizations can use these assessments to evaluate incident response capabilities and adjust security controls. The training content addresses various email threat vectors and helps organizations develop a human risk management strategy. The platform integrates with email security infrastructure to provide a centralized portal for security awareness activities and reporting.
