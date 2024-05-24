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TraceSecurity Tabletop Testing

by TraceSecurity

Simulated incident testing service for business continuity and response plans

GRC Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Tabletop Exercises
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TraceSecurity Tabletop Testing Description

TraceSecurity Tabletop Testing is a service that simulates incidents to test organizational response plans and procedures. The service involves an analyst walking response teams through scenario-based simulations to evaluate how documented procedures are executed during incidents. The service tests multiple types of organizational plans including Business Continuity Plans for continuing normal operations following incidents, Disaster Recovery Plans for recovery after natural or manmade disasters, and Incident Response Plans for handling cybersecurity incidents. A specialized version is available for small institutions. During tabletop testing sessions, analysts evaluate response team performance, identify missing components in existing plans, and note areas requiring improvement. The testing process helps organizations verify that their documented procedures will function properly when actual incidents occur, whether those involve fires, cybersecurity attacks, pandemics, or other emergencies affecting business operations. The service aims to ensure organizations can resume normal operations quickly and efficiently following various types of incidents by validating and improving their preparedness plans through structured simulation exercises.

TraceSecurity Tabletop Testing FAQ

Common questions about TraceSecurity Tabletop Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TraceSecurity Tabletop Testing is Simulated incident testing service for business continuity and response plans developed by TraceSecurity. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Tabletop Exercises.

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