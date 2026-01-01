Semperis Ready1 Logo

Semperis Ready1 Description

Semperis Ready1 is an enterprise crisis management platform designed to coordinate cyber incident response activities across organizations. The platform consolidates crisis management, incident response, downtime planning, and communication tools into a unified system. Ready1 provides multiple modules for crisis coordination: - Ready1 Status offers real-time dashboards displaying active incidents and performance metrics - Ready1 Notify provides automated crisis communications with impact mapping, mobile notifications, incident-based chat, and third-party incident response activation - Ready1 Incidents enables tracking and management of incidents with role-specific views of responders, affected systems, end-users, and business operations - Ready1 Phonebook centralizes contact management for stakeholders and external partners - Ready1 Scribe logs and audits incident details in real time for documentation and post-incident analysis - Ready1 Composer builds and manages response teams based on skills, availability, and incident severity - Ready1 Docs provides secure storage and access control for critical documents The platform includes guided tabletop exercises with gap analysis and remediation capabilities. It incorporates NIST guidelines that can be customized to organizational priorities. Ready1 operates as a cloud-based platform with decoupled credentials designed to remain accessible during infrastructure failures.

Semperis Ready1 is Enterprise crisis management platform for cyber incident response coordination developed by Semperis. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Business Continuity, Cloud, Collaboration.

