ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment Description

ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment is a vulnerability scanning solution designed to identify security weaknesses on endpoints before they can be exploited. The product provides continuous vulnerability scanning across client endpoints with a centralized management dashboard. The solution is positioned for both direct business use and managed service provider (MSP) deployments. It includes full-feature vulnerability scanning capabilities that allow organizations to discover vulnerabilities across their endpoint infrastructure. The platform offers vulnerability prioritization features with remediation guidance to help security teams address identified risks. All scanning and management functions are accessible through a single dashboard interface designed for MSP environments. ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment is part of the broader ThreatDown security product portfolio, which includes endpoint protection, EDR, and MDR capabilities. The vulnerability assessment component integrates with the company's existing endpoint security infrastructure. The product targets organizations seeking to improve their security posture through proactive vulnerability identification and management on endpoint devices. It provides scanning functionality without requiring separate licensing costs when bundled with other ThreatDown products.