ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..

ThreatCanvas AI: AI-powered threat modeling tool that auto-generates models from text, IaC, or diagrams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Automated threat model generation from text, images, diagrams, or IaC templates, Threat identification and security control recommendations, Risk templates covering OWASP Top 10, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, STRIDE, LINDDUN, and custom templates..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.