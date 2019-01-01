Avocado Reveal: Automated runtime threat modeling tool for DevSecOps pipelines. built by Avocado Systems. Core capabilities include 100% automated runtime threat modeling with zero manual effort, Continuous observation of live application behavior per every new build, Inter-process communication mapping and data flow analysis..

ThreatCanvas AI: AI-powered threat modeling tool that auto-generates models from text, IaC, or diagrams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Automated threat model generation from text, images, diagrams, or IaC templates, Threat identification and security control recommendations, Risk templates covering OWASP Top 10, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, STRIDE, LINDDUN, and custom templates..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.