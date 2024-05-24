Egerie Cyber Risk Management
Egerie Cyber Risk Management
Egerie Cyber Risk Management Description
Egerie Cyber Risk Management is a platform designed to manage cybersecurity governance, risk, and compliance activities. The platform provides three main pillars: compliance management, risk analysis, and risk quantification. The compliance module enables organizations to manage multiple compliance obligations, reduce non-compliance cases, and maintain regulatory trust. The risk analysis component helps organizations identify and map cyber risks based on business impact rather than solely focusing on compliance requirements. The quantification feature allows organizations to assess and measure cyber risks in monetary terms to support decision-making and risk management strategies. The platform centralizes data from scattered sources into a single repository, enabling analysts to collaborate and consolidate results from risk and compliance analyses. The platform includes access to MyEgerie, a resource library with over 120 standardized resources to help organizations scale their analysis efforts. It automatically generates cyber roadmaps and action plans based on compliance assessments and risk exposure evaluations. Egerie supports multi-year cyber program orchestration and aims to establish consistent cybersecurity practices across organizations. The platform is used by over 500 businesses including enterprises in aviation, banking, energy, and technology sectors.
