Sygnia Incident Response Retainer Description

Sygnia Incident Response Retainer (IRR) is a pre-contracted cybersecurity service that provides organizations with guaranteed access to Sygnia's incident response team before a cyber incident occurs. The retainer establishes predetermined engagement parameters and ensures a dedicated team of experts is available around the clock to respond to cyber events of any scale. The service is structured to reduce the time and cost associated with incident response by having agreements, budgets, and processes in place before a breach happens. Key aspects of the service include: - Pre-incident onboarding: Organizations go through an onboarding session upon signing the retainer, allowing Sygnia to understand the client's environment ahead of any incident. - Customized playbook: A tailored incident response playbook is developed for each client during the onboarding phase. - 24/7 expert access: Clients have continuous access to incident response specialists at any time. - Fixed budget structure: Retainer hours are agreed upon in advance, providing cost predictability and lowering overall response costs. - Flexible hour usage: Any unused retainer hours can be redirected toward proactive cyber services offered by Sygnia. - Scope of response: Coverage spans from forensic triage through to full-scale cyber event management. The retainer is designed for organizations that want to reduce response time and improve response effectiveness by establishing a trusted relationship with an IR team before an incident occurs, rather than sourcing response resources reactively during a crisis.