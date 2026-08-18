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Security Operations tools for Security As A Service: the Security Operations options most relevant when Security As A Service is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
Pre-contracted IR retainer providing 24/7 expert access and fixed budgets.
Managed SOC service providing outsourced 24/7 security monitoring & incident response.