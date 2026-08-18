CipherData Incident Response Description

CipherData Incident Response is a module within the CipherData AIDR platform that manages the containment and resolution of security incidents through a human-in-the-loop workflow. The platform operates across four stages: 1. Task Creation When the AI engine (AIDR) produces a verdict on an incident, it automatically generates corresponding tasks. Suspicious incidents generate investigation tasks; Malicious incidents generate mitigation tasks. Benign incidents are auto-closed without generating any tasks. Analysts can also manually create and assign tasks when needed. 2. AI-Assisted Investigation An AI assistant is scoped to each task or incident. Analysts interact with it in plain language, and it writes and executes queries against connected data sources, then files the results as findings on the incident. Results are flagged for human verification. 3. Task Assignment and Prioritization Each task is pre-populated by AIDR with metadata including type, priority, linked incident, and reasoning. Team members are responsible only for deciding who handles each task. 4. Closure and Learning When a task is closed, a resolution and full audit trail are recorded. Each closure feeds back into the AI model to improve future verdicts and task proposals. Mitigation tasks include a playbook that specifies the target system, the exact items to act on, and step-by-step instructions. Actions are proposed by the AI but require human approval before execution. All actions are logged against the case. The platform also includes an attack map that correlates multiple incidents into a single attack narrative, and a triage agent that attaches evidence to every verdict.