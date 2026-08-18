AI-assisted IR platform with human-in-the-loop task management and containment.
AI-assisted IR platform with human-in-the-loop task management and containment.
CipherData Incident Response is a module within the CipherData AIDR platform that manages the containment and resolution of security incidents through a human-in-the-loop workflow. The platform operates across four stages: 1. Task Creation When the AI engine (AIDR) produces a verdict on an incident, it automatically generates corresponding tasks. Suspicious incidents generate investigation tasks; Malicious incidents generate mitigation tasks. Benign incidents are auto-closed without generating any tasks. Analysts can also manually create and assign tasks when needed. 2. AI-Assisted Investigation An AI assistant is scoped to each task or incident. Analysts interact with it in plain language, and it writes and executes queries against connected data sources, then files the results as findings on the incident. Results are flagged for human verification. 3. Task Assignment and Prioritization Each task is pre-populated by AIDR with metadata including type, priority, linked incident, and reasoning. Team members are responsible only for deciding who handles each task. 4. Closure and Learning When a task is closed, a resolution and full audit trail are recorded. Each closure feeds back into the AI model to improve future verdicts and task proposals. Mitigation tasks include a playbook that specifies the target system, the exact items to act on, and step-by-step instructions. Actions are proposed by the AI but require human approval before execution. All actions are logged against the case. The platform also includes an attack map that correlates multiple incidents into a single attack narrative, and a triage agent that attaches evidence to every verdict.
Common questions about CipherData Incident Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CipherData Incident Response is AI-assisted IR platform with human-in-the-loop task management and containment, developed by CipherData AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, AI Copilot, Triage.
CipherData Incident Response offers the following core capabilities:
CipherData Incident Response integrates natively with AWS CloudTrail, AWS IAM, VPC Flow Logs, EDR, Firewall. Integration support lets security teams connect CipherData Incident Response to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
CipherData Incident Response is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
CipherData Incident Response is built for security teams handling AI SOC, AI Copilot, Triage, Investigation. It supports workflows including ai-proposed task creation from incident verdicts with human approval gate, automatic task generation scoped by verdict type (suspicious → investigation, malicious → mitigation), auto-closure of benign incidents with no task noise. Teams typically adopt CipherData Incident Response when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-incident-response
CipherData Incident Response is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cipherdata.ai/platform/incident-response or contact CipherData AI directly.
Popular alternatives to CipherData Incident Response include:
Compare all CipherData Incident Response alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-incident-response
CipherData Incident Response is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, AI Copilot, Triage, Investigation, Playbooks. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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