Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is a commercial application security posture management tool by Jscrambler. Source Defense Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing payment flows, form submissions, or user authentication through third-party scripts need Jscrambler Webpage Integrity to stop data exfiltration before it leaves the browser. The platform's real-time inventory of script behavior paired with granular policy enforcement gives you control where you actually lose data, and PCI DSS v4 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 compliance modules mean your audit story is already built. Skip this if your third-party ecosystem is minimal or your team lacks the discipline to maintain script policies; the tool demands governance rigor or it becomes noise.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-risk web applications should pick Source Defense Platform if third-party JavaScript is your actual attack surface. The platform's real-time sandboxing and AI-driven detection of formjacking and keylogging attacks addresses a gap most ASPMs ignore, and its support for PCI DSS and GDPR compliance violations gives you the audit trail you need. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need deep integration with your existing WAF; Source Defense is client-side focused, which is its strength and its limitation.
Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
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Common questions about comparing Jscrambler Webpage Integrity vs Source Defense Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity: Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards..
Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity differentiates with Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards. Source Defense Platform differentiates with External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is developed by Jscrambler. Source Defense Platform is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity and Source Defense Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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