Sequretek Percept CTEM Description

Sequretek Percept CTEM is a continuous threat exposure management platform that implements the CTEM framework to provide organizations with visibility into their IT assets and security posture. The platform uses AI technologies to identify, assess, and prioritize security exposures across enterprise environments. The solution offers complete asset visibility across the organization's digital landscape, enabling security teams to discover and inventory all IT assets. It performs risk prioritization to help organizations focus on the most critical vulnerabilities and exposures that pose the greatest threat to their environment. Percept CTEM includes response and remediation capabilities to address identified security gaps and exposures. The platform is delivered as a SaaS solution and integrates with Sequretek's broader product suite including XDR, SIEM, EDR, Identity management, and compliance management tools. The platform is designed to support enterprises across multiple industries including banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, retail, technology, government, and small to medium businesses. It provides continuous monitoring and assessment of threat exposure to help organizations maintain their security posture and reduce attack surface.