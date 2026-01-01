Reveald Epiphany Intelligence Platform Description

Reveald Epiphany Intelligence Platform is a vulnerability detection and response (VDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution that uses AI and machine learning to identify and prioritize cybersecurity risks across digital environments. The platform creates a "digital twin" of the environment through its Synapse Technology, which autonomously attempts to exploit attack paths to identify vulnerabilities. It analyzes identity issues, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities to determine how attackers could traverse networks and compromise security. The platform provides vulnerability prioritization that reduces exploitable vulnerability fix-lists by an average of 98%. It identifies attack paths showing how adversaries can move through environments and provides targeted remediation guidance to eliminate organizational risk. Epiphany offers real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities with visibility across the entire environment. The platform includes detection engineering capabilities for in-house threat detection, investigation, and mitigation. Reveald backs the platform with 24/7/365 incident management through the Reveald Fusion Center, staffed by cybersecurity professionals who respond when automated tools cannot prevent attacks. The solution integrates telemetry data with tactics to create prioritized lists of security changes needed to prevent attacks. It supports organizations transitioning from reactive to proactive security strategies through continuous threat exposure management.