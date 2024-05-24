Reveald Continuous Threat Exposure Management Description

Reveald Continuous Threat Exposure Management is a platform built on the Epiphany Intelligence Platform that provides continuous assessment of cybersecurity risks, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations across enterprise environments. The platform uses AI to analyze digital environments and identify attack paths that adversaries could use to compromise critical assets. The solution creates a digital twin of the network to simulate how attackers could traverse the environment using identity issues, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities. It provides prioritized remediation guidance based on material risk to the business rather than traditional vulnerability scoring alone. The platform includes capabilities for platform configuration assurance to check for deployment gaps and configuration drift across security tools. It offers adversarial assessments that map potential attack paths to critical assets and identifies chokepoints where remediation efforts would have the greatest impact on reducing risk. The system includes integrated ticketing and reporting functionality for tracking issues and collaborating with the Reveald Fusion Center team. It provides metrics tracking for reductions in risk across accounts, configurations, and vulnerabilities. The platform is designed for enterprise organizations and service providers seeking to implement Continuous Threat Exposure Management practices as defined by Gartner.