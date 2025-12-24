Security Mentor Security Awareness Training Description

Security Mentor provides a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats and best practices. The platform uses a Brief, Frequent, Focused learning methodology to deliver interactive training content. The platform includes multiple components: Security Awareness Training delivers interactive lessons covering topics such as phishing attacks, ransomware, and cyber threats. Training content includes serious games and interactive elements designed to drive behavior change. PhishDefense is a phishing simulation tool that allows organizations to send phishing tests to employees. The simulator supports phishing, spear phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC) attack simulations. Organizations can use pre-built phishing templates or create custom templates. The tool provides real-time phishing training when employees fail tests and includes dashboard reports for tracking employee behavior and vulnerability. Security Policy Tracking & Compliance enables organizations to upload security policies, track employee reading and acceptance, and view compliance reports. The system automatically notifies employees when new policies are available. The platform also provides security awareness materials including posters and other graphical content to reinforce cybersecurity messages.