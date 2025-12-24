Security Mentor Security Awareness Training
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and policy tracking
Security Mentor Security Awareness Training
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and policy tracking
Security Mentor Security Awareness Training Description
Security Mentor provides a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats and best practices. The platform uses a Brief, Frequent, Focused learning methodology to deliver interactive training content. The platform includes multiple components: Security Awareness Training delivers interactive lessons covering topics such as phishing attacks, ransomware, and cyber threats. Training content includes serious games and interactive elements designed to drive behavior change. PhishDefense is a phishing simulation tool that allows organizations to send phishing tests to employees. The simulator supports phishing, spear phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC) attack simulations. Organizations can use pre-built phishing templates or create custom templates. The tool provides real-time phishing training when employees fail tests and includes dashboard reports for tracking employee behavior and vulnerability. Security Policy Tracking & Compliance enables organizations to upload security policies, track employee reading and acceptance, and view compliance reports. The system automatically notifies employees when new policies are available. The platform also provides security awareness materials including posters and other graphical content to reinforce cybersecurity messages.
Security Mentor Security Awareness Training FAQ
Common questions about Security Mentor Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Security Mentor Security Awareness Training is Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and policy tracking developed by Security Mentor. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Compliance, Dashboard.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership