Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management: Developer risk mgmt platform for secure coding training & vulnerability reduction. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include SCW Trust Score benchmarking for secure coding skills assessment, SCW Trust Agent for developer visibility and policy enforcement, Hands-on secure code training across 600+ vulnerability topics..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.