Sec1 Threat Vision

AI-driven tool that predicts software package vulnerabilities 90 days ahead

Sec1 Threat Vision is a vulnerability prediction platform that uses AI and machine learning algorithms to forecast potential vulnerabilities in software packages before they materialize. The system analyzes historical vulnerability data from multiple package ecosystems including Maven, npm, and PyPI to predict future risks with a 90-day forecast window. The platform collects historical vulnerability data and applies AI/ML models to identify patterns and predict future vulnerabilities. It evaluates application-level risk by analyzing package usage, dependency chains, and historical trends to determine which packages are most at risk. The system assigns risk scores based on the probability of vulnerabilities emerging within the next 90 days. Threat Vision covers major software ecosystems including Java, Node.js, and Python packages. The platform provides automatic alerts for critical and high-risk packages, allowing security teams to focus on high-priority areas. Alert thresholds can be customized based on package criticality. The AI models continuously adapt and learn from new vulnerability data to maintain prediction accuracy. Vulnerability data is updated in real-time as new information becomes available. The platform is designed for enterprise clients and includes 24/7 support along with detailed documentation.

