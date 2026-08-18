Sahl BCM Platform Description

Sahl BCM Platform is a Business Continuity Management (BCM) software solution designed to help organizations manage their continuity programs from a single platform. It is structured around ISO 22301 and Saudi NCA (National Cybersecurity Authority) business continuity requirements. The platform covers three primary functional areas: Business Impact Analysis (BIA): - Identifies critical business processes and assesses the impact of disruptions - Calculates key metrics including MTPD (Maximum Tolerable Period of Disruption), RTO (Recovery Time Objective), RPO (Recovery Point Objective), and MBCO (Minimum Business Continuity Objective) - Estimates daily financial impact per process - Flags processes that remain uncovered - Includes AI-assisted criticality and dependency suggestions - Supports filtering by department, owner, or criticality level - Includes an approval workflow for each BIA record Continuity Planning: - Builds business continuity playbooks linked directly to BIA processes - Tracks plan owners, review dates, and test history - Sends automated reminders for reviews and re-testing - Provides enterprise-ready continuity plan templates Disaster Recovery (DR): - Manages system recovery plans, backup strategies, and DR testing - Tracks RTO and RPO targets per system - Includes an AI DR Assessment that evaluates backup strategy and readiness - Flags recovery gaps before incidents occur The platform provides a unified dashboard showing BIA coverage, continuity plan status, and disaster recovery readiness in a single view, with an approval pipeline across all BCM modules.