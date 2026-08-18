AI-powered BCM platform for BIA, continuity planning, and DR management.
AI-powered BCM platform for BIA, continuity planning, and DR management.
Sahl BCM Platform is a Business Continuity Management (BCM) software solution designed to help organizations manage their continuity programs from a single platform. It is structured around ISO 22301 and Saudi NCA (National Cybersecurity Authority) business continuity requirements. The platform covers three primary functional areas: Business Impact Analysis (BIA): - Identifies critical business processes and assesses the impact of disruptions - Calculates key metrics including MTPD (Maximum Tolerable Period of Disruption), RTO (Recovery Time Objective), RPO (Recovery Point Objective), and MBCO (Minimum Business Continuity Objective) - Estimates daily financial impact per process - Flags processes that remain uncovered - Includes AI-assisted criticality and dependency suggestions - Supports filtering by department, owner, or criticality level - Includes an approval workflow for each BIA record Continuity Planning: - Builds business continuity playbooks linked directly to BIA processes - Tracks plan owners, review dates, and test history - Sends automated reminders for reviews and re-testing - Provides enterprise-ready continuity plan templates Disaster Recovery (DR): - Manages system recovery plans, backup strategies, and DR testing - Tracks RTO and RPO targets per system - Includes an AI DR Assessment that evaluates backup strategy and readiness - Flags recovery gaps before incidents occur The platform provides a unified dashboard showing BIA coverage, continuity plan status, and disaster recovery readiness in a single view, with an approval pipeline across all BCM modules.
Common questions about Sahl BCM Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sahl BCM Platform is AI-powered BCM platform for BIA, continuity planning, and DR management, developed by Sahl. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with ISMS, Security Compliance Training, Security Framework.
Sahl BCM Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Sahl BCM Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Sahl BCM Platform is built for security teams handling ISMS, Security Compliance Training, Security Framework, Security Reporting. It supports workflows including business impact analysis (bia) with ai-assisted criticality and dependency suggestions, automated calculation of mtpd, rto, rpo, mbco, and daily financial impact per process, business continuity plan builder linked to bia processes with owner and review tracking. Teams typically adopt Sahl BCM Platform when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sahl-bcm-platform
Sahl BCM Platform is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://getsahl.io/bcm/ or contact Sahl directly.
Popular alternatives to Sahl BCM Platform include:
Compare all Sahl BCM Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sahl-bcm-platform
Sahl BCM Platform is for security teams and organizations that need ISMS, Security Compliance Training, Security Framework, Security Reporting, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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