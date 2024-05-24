Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform Description

Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform is a comprehensive solution for managing critical events across organizational functions including emergency management, employee safety, IT alerting, crisis management, and supply chain disruptions. The platform provides 99.99% transactional uptime across 15+ globally distributed data centers with full stack redundancy. The platform processes hundreds of thousands of events daily to determine if customized rules and location-based thresholds need to be triggered, automatically following prescribed actions and workflows to expedite response. It manages over 20 million critical events annually with automated SOP activation, team collaboration, response orchestration, status tracking, and stakeholder updates. The system delivers critical event information through over 100 modalities including SMS, voice, email, digital signage, PC alert systems, and sirens. It features multi-factor location determination to send notifications based on actual employee locations rather than just office or home addresses, cross-checking data from access control systems, travel management systems, HR systems, and smartphones. Security certifications include FedRAMP, SOC 2, and GDPR compliance, with security controls based on NIST SP 800-53. The platform provides visualization capabilities with intuitive dashboards, 24x7x365 threat monitoring, social media feed analytics, and intelligence from 100+ threat data sources. It supports operations in 200+ countries and territories with optimized voice call routing, advanced global SMS delivery, and language localization.