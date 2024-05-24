Cytactic Platform Description

Cytactic Platform is an AI-powered cyber crisis management solution designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to cyber incidents. The platform structures organizational data including roles, assets, workflows, and threat context to support crisis decision-making. The platform provides playbook creation capabilities that allow organizations to configure and customize response procedures for different crisis types. It includes digital tabletop exercises (TTX) that simulate realistic cyber crisis scenarios to test response plans and build team readiness. During active incidents, the platform offers a centralized dashboard for executives and crisis teams, providing visibility into ongoing actions and enabling coordinated response. It includes secure out-of-band communication channels and a protected vault for critical response data that remains accessible when primary systems are compromised. The platform incorporates AI agents for specific crisis management tasks, including drafting crisis communications for different stakeholders, managing legal disclosure requirements and deadlines, and providing real-time guidance based on internal data and threat intelligence. Decision support tools analyze data to guide strategic responses aligned with business priorities. Workflow orchestration capabilities use BPMN-based task tracking across multiple teams with automated task assignment based on predefined roles. The platform includes identity and access management for crisis teams to control permissions and accountability during incidents. The platform collects and models cyber crisis data to translate technical, operational, and strategic inputs into a unified structure for situational awareness and risk assessment.