Risk Ledger Supplier Assessment Framework Description

Risk Ledger Supplier Assessment Framework is a standardized control-based framework for assessing third-party supplier security and risk. The framework covers multiple domains including security governance, certifications, HR security, IT operations, software development, network and cloud security, physical security, business resilience, supply chain management, data protection, and artificial intelligence. The framework aligns with established standards including ISO27002, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, NCSC Cyber Assessment Framework, and Cyber Essentials. It is designed to be industry-agnostic and applicable across finance, public sector, telecoms, healthcare, and critical infrastructure sectors. The framework includes coverage of financial risk controls for anti-money laundering (AML), anti-bribery and corruption (AB&C), fraud prevention, and sanctions. It also addresses environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors including financial stability, health and safety policies, environmental policies, whistleblowing, human rights regulations, and diversity and inclusion commitments. The framework is updated every six months to reflect incoming regulations and industry trends. It enables organizations to connect with suppliers to review regularly updated security profiles, reducing the back-and-forth of traditional security questionnaires. The framework includes customizable policies to reflect organizational risk appetite while maintaining standardization for benchmarking and comparison purposes.