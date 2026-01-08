RiskXchange Assured Logo

RiskXchange Assured

Managed third-party risk mgmt service with vendor assessments & compliance

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if RiskXchange Assured is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

RiskXchange Assured Description

RiskXchange Assured is a managed service for third-party risk management that combines platform technology with expert-led services. The service handles vendor risk assessments, continuous monitoring, and compliance management across digital supply chains. The service provides vendor onboarding, assessment design and delivery, risk-based segmentation, and automated certificate management for standards including SOC 2 and ISO 27001. It includes AI-powered evidence collection and validation, follow-up coordination, and remediation tracking. Continuous monitoring capabilities include threat and misconfiguration detection, risk triage and interpretation, and incident notification workflows. The service offers compliance mapping at the vendor level, framework-aligned control scoring, gap analysis, and audit-ready documentation. RiskXchange Assured supports multiple regulatory frameworks including DORA, ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, FedRAMP, and NIST. The service includes documentation review and analysis, ESG risk assessment, GDPR compliance verification, and advisory services for risk management strategy. Industry-specific solutions are available for finance, healthcare, and insurance sectors, addressing requirements such as DORA compliance for financial services, HIPAA compliance for healthcare, and cyber underwriting for insurance.

RiskXchange Assured FAQ

Common questions about RiskXchange Assured including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

RiskXchange Assured is Managed third-party risk mgmt service with vendor assessments & compliance developed by RiskXchange. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Continuous Monitoring, GDPR, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →