RiskXchange Assured Description

RiskXchange Assured is a managed service for third-party risk management that combines platform technology with expert-led services. The service handles vendor risk assessments, continuous monitoring, and compliance management across digital supply chains. The service provides vendor onboarding, assessment design and delivery, risk-based segmentation, and automated certificate management for standards including SOC 2 and ISO 27001. It includes AI-powered evidence collection and validation, follow-up coordination, and remediation tracking. Continuous monitoring capabilities include threat and misconfiguration detection, risk triage and interpretation, and incident notification workflows. The service offers compliance mapping at the vendor level, framework-aligned control scoring, gap analysis, and audit-ready documentation. RiskXchange Assured supports multiple regulatory frameworks including DORA, ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, FedRAMP, and NIST. The service includes documentation review and analysis, ESG risk assessment, GDPR compliance verification, and advisory services for risk management strategy. Industry-specific solutions are available for finance, healthcare, and insurance sectors, addressing requirements such as DORA compliance for financial services, HIPAA compliance for healthcare, and cyber underwriting for insurance.