Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security

AI-driven mobile endpoint security platform for threat detection and response

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security Description

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is a mobile threat defense platform that provides endpoint detection and response capabilities for mobile devices. The platform uses artificial intelligence to detect and respond to mobile security threats in real-time. The solution addresses multiple stages of the mobile attack chain, including reconnaissance, social engineering, initial access, data theft, and extortion. It monitors mobile devices for phishing attempts, account takeover activities, and data exfiltration risks. The platform provides visibility into mobile threat surfaces and enables security operations centers to respond to mobile-based attacks. It monitors user behavior to identify anomalous activities that may indicate compromised credentials or unauthorized access. Lookout supports both Android and iOS devices and can be deployed across global workforces. The platform integrates with mobile device management systems to enforce security policies and maintain compliance requirements. The solution includes threat intelligence capabilities that leverage AI to identify patterns and anomalies that traditional rule-based systems may miss. It provides real-time insights into user behavior, tone, and activity to flag potential threats and automate triage processes. The platform maintains compliance certifications including FedRAMP (for Mobile EDR), SOC2, and GDPR. It is designed for enterprise environments requiring mobile security across distributed workforces and cloud infrastructure.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is AI-driven mobile endpoint security platform for threat detection and response developed by Lookout. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

