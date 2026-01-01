Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security
AI-driven mobile endpoint security platform for threat detection and response
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security
AI-driven mobile endpoint security platform for threat detection and response
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security Description
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is a mobile threat defense platform that provides endpoint detection and response capabilities for mobile devices. The platform uses artificial intelligence to detect and respond to mobile security threats in real-time. The solution addresses multiple stages of the mobile attack chain, including reconnaissance, social engineering, initial access, data theft, and extortion. It monitors mobile devices for phishing attempts, account takeover activities, and data exfiltration risks. The platform provides visibility into mobile threat surfaces and enables security operations centers to respond to mobile-based attacks. It monitors user behavior to identify anomalous activities that may indicate compromised credentials or unauthorized access. Lookout supports both Android and iOS devices and can be deployed across global workforces. The platform integrates with mobile device management systems to enforce security policies and maintain compliance requirements. The solution includes threat intelligence capabilities that leverage AI to identify patterns and anomalies that traditional rule-based systems may miss. It provides real-time insights into user behavior, tone, and activity to flag potential threats and automate triage processes. The platform maintains compliance certifications including FedRAMP (for Mobile EDR), SOC2, and GDPR. It is designed for enterprise environments requiring mobile security across distributed workforces and cloud infrastructure.
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security FAQ
Common questions about Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is AI-driven mobile endpoint security platform for threat detection and response developed by Lookout. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership