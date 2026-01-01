Qualys TruConfirm Description

Qualys TruConfirm is an automated exposure validation solution that validates which exposures are exploitable by attackers. The tool is part of the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform and integrates with the broader suite of Qualys security applications. TruConfirm enables security teams to prioritize remediation efforts by identifying which vulnerabilities and exposures can actually be exploited in their environment. This validation capability helps organizations focus on fixing the most critical security issues rather than addressing all detected vulnerabilities. The solution operates within the Enterprise TruRisk Platform ecosystem, which provides unified visibility across IT assets and security data. TruConfirm works alongside other Qualys applications including Vulnerability Management Detection and Response (VMDR), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Container Security, and various compliance and threat detection tools. The platform architecture processes over 2 trillion security events per year and conducts 6+ billion IP scans and audits annually. Qualys maintains Six Sigma accuracy standards of 99.99966% to minimize false positives in security assessments. TruConfirm is designed for enterprise security teams that need to validate exposure data and determine actual exploitability before allocating remediation resources. The tool aims to reduce the attack surface by enabling teams to address genuinely exploitable vulnerabilities first.