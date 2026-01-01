ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange Logo

ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange

Third-party risk assessment database with 18K+ validated assessments

GRC
Commercial
ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange Description

ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange is a third-party risk management database that provides access to validated risk assessments and vendor risk profiles. The platform contains over 18,000 completed and attested assessments from third parties, including 80% of Fortune 1000 companies, major cloud providers, law firms, private equity firms, and accounting firms. The service includes automated risk profiles for more than 370,000 global third parties, built using algorithms and data science to identify potential vulnerabilities and risks. These profiles enable organizations to monitor vendors that may not have time or resources to assess individually. The platform offers automated inherent risk tiering functionality that categorizes vendors based on their importance to business operations and the risk they present. Organizations can request completed assessments from the library to reduce manual assessment work, particularly for large vendors that typically do not respond to questionnaire requests. Global Risk Exchange integrates with the ProcessUnity TPRM Platform to provide an end-to-end third-party risk management solution. The service is designed to address challenges such as growing volumes of third parties to assess, limited internal resources, difficulty maintaining visibility into evolving risks, and inconsistent data from third parties.

ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange is Third-party risk assessment database with 18K+ validated assessments developed by ProcessUnity. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, GRC.

